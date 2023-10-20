Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ultimate Rant Against Zionist Israel
channel image
What is happening
9095 Subscribers
Shop now
113 views
Published 18 hours ago

Lucas Gage


This is my rant against Zionist Israel and Jewish Supremacy, after Israel bombed al-Ahli hospital. I posted it on X, but it's too good not to upload here.

******

If you want to support me and this channel check out the links below:

Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/lucasgage
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/lucasgage84
Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/lucasgage
Cash App: https://cash.app/lucasgage84
Crytpo: https://cointr.ee/lucasgage

Don’t feel like donating, why not buy a copy of my book? I promise you it will change your life in a positive way!

Get your copy here: https://www.lucasgage.com

Show less
Keywords
irannewschildrenrussiamuslimsisraeljewschinapalestinegenocide911zionismtransgendersyriawar crimesgazalebanonenemytrending newslucas gage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket