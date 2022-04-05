Evangelist Bill Wiese Forewarns About His 23 Minutes in the Fiery Pit of Hell

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TAKEAWAYS
The normal state of Hell is absolute, pitch-black darkness
Hell is located deep down in the Earth, according to 49 different Bible verses
Man’s sin nature and God’s perfect nature are not compatible, therefore Hell is a just punishment for those who reject Him
The pain that people feel in Hell is not metaphorical - it’s physical
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