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Evangelist Bill Wiese Forewarns About His 23 Minutes in the Fiery Pit of Hell
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2659 views • April 05, 2022
In the early morning hours of November 23, 1998, founder of Soul Choice Ministries, Bill Wiese, was walking to the kitchen to get a glass of water, when he was suddenly pulled out of his body and descended into the fiery dungeons of Hell. Bill describes this supernatural vision from God as an out-of-body experience, where he witnessed the torment of lost souls burning in the lake of fire. He also encountered horrifying pain and fear when a demon threw him against a prison wall. Since Bill’s terrifying 23 minutes in Hell, he has been traveling the world, warning people that Hell is not only real - but it’s worse than anyone could ever imagine. The horrors of Hell, Bill declares, gives Christians a better appreciation for what we’ve been saved from through Christ’s sacrifice on the cross.


TAKEAWAYS

The normal state of Hell is absolute, pitch-black darkness

Hell is located deep down in the Earth, according to 49 different Bible verses

Man’s sin nature and God’s perfect nature are not compatible, therefore Hell is a just punishment for those who reject Him

The pain that people feel in Hell is not metaphorical - it’s physical


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Why Can’t Everyone Just Go to Heaven Video: https://bit.ly/3CUMEgK
23 Minutes in Hell Video: https://bit.ly/3KPGelC
Soul Choice Store: https://soulchoiceministries.org/shop/
Donate to Soul Choice Ministries: https://bit.ly/3NO53R9

🔗 CONNECT WITH BILL WIESE
Website: https://soulchoiceministries.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/billwiesetv
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3Jo0s5x
Twitter: https://twitter.com/billwiese
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3COg9kc

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Keywords
americamiraclesgodchurchpastorslake of firedivine interventionbill wiesetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showsoul choice ministriesheavendungeons of hellchristians 23 minutes in the fiery pit
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