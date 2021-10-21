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Government engineered food shortages
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53 views • October 21, 2021
Government engineered food shortages coming worldwide;
Farmers are being paid several times more than the crops worth to destroy it! Here is some proof please make this video go viral, if you do not agree to destroy your crop they're spraying your lands with agent Orange it's linked to genocide! This was the same toxin used in Vietnam that thousands of soldiers developed cancer after being exposed to this toxin.
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Farmers are being paid several times more than the crops worth to destroy it! Here is some proof please make this video go viral, if you do not agree to destroy your crop they're spraying your lands with agent Orange it's linked to genocide! This was the same toxin used in Vietnam that thousands of soldiers developed cancer after being exposed to this toxin.
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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