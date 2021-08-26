Lazy Acres In Santa Barbara

While shopping for lunch at a beautiful market in Santa Barbara. I was shocked that they were enforcing mask wearing first threatening escort out of store, when that after explaining no real law is not in place, only a mandate from a corrupt governmental governor that had been recalled. For them to force masks at this point is dangerously bicameral.I was told they won't let us pay and check out at register because they believe in masks and I know better, how hard on our health, mind, body and spirit.I was with a 84 year old that just wanted to enjoy a pleasant experience. She checked out for us, while I videoed the illegal violation against us denying us our food. This has gone to far...Why are the college, university perfect people so ready to give their power away? Bicameralism, indoctrinated into a dangerous nonhuman supportive understandings. Only destructive of the human for selfish me-me-me mentality. Very destructive!I put this video on YouTube and didn't even make it public, and they gave me a strike and removed my video from any public access. Thank you Brighteon.