© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Letter from a Viewer Who is Tired of Church Lukewarmness
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • February 24, 2020
Do we have to go to church every Sunday? This is one of many questions about Christianity that can be easily answered if you read the teachings of Jesus.
A subscriber to this channel recently wrote to me, questioning the church system deception, and explaining her desire to learn how to find motivation to overcome the lukewarm Christianity that pervades her own church. Let's hear what she has to say...
A subscriber to this channel recently wrote to me, questioning the church system deception, and explaining her desire to learn how to find motivation to overcome the lukewarm Christianity that pervades her own church. Let's hear what she has to say...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.