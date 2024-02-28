Create New Account
Don’t JUST Blame the Border Crisis for the Murder of Laken Riley
Glenn Beck


Feb 27, 2024


Glenn reviews the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and the media’s grotesque spinning of the story. The media would rather blame her death on “jogging” than our open border. But Glenn says we shouldn’t JUST blame the flood of illegal immigration. Also at fault are the leftist policies that allowed her suspected killer — an illegal immigrant from Venezuela — to be caught at the border, released, then charged in New York, and released again! Glenn also reviews the media’s panic over former president Donald Trump’s promise to begin mass deportations if he wins the presidency.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BgwDhyBJ3k

