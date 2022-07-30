The Bizarre Push To Normalize Cannibalism

Stew Peters Show





July 29, 2022





The Globalists are normalizing WHAT?!

Gillyan Stone & Lauren Witzke close out the show to talk about the rise in normalizing CANNIBALISM to further their climate change agenda.

With the help of celebrities, book authors and even CHEF’S, this disgusting taboo is now being taken from the TRUE stereotype of “satanic practice” to becoming a “perfectly normal diet choice”.

WHAT?!

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