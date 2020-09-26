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Why Home Education? - Free Play and Real Trust
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1 view • September 26, 2020
Jeff Till is a business owner, School Sucks listener, and home-educating parent. He recently added a well-researched, concise and easily sharable entry to his blog called "A Complete Case for Home Education (54 Arguments)." He joins me today to discuss some of his arguments.
http://tillfivehundredyears.liberty.me/2015/05/18/a-complete-case-for-home-education-54-arguments/
http://tillfivehundredyears.liberty.me/2015/05/18/a-complete-case-for-home-education-54-arguments/
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