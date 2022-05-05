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DEATH OF CENSORSHIP Congressman Gohmert Backs Challenge to Section 230
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88 views • May 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Once again, Big Brother supervision is FAILING! Jason Fyk joins The Stew Peters Show Wednesday to challenge the Communications Decency Act that was meant to protect children from cyberbullying, but turned into a loophole for cancelling Christianity!
Check out a summary of Jason's historic game changing case, which could head to the Supreme Court:
https://socialmediafreedom.org/executive-summary/
Tune into this new segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jlhj-death-of-censorship-congressman-gohmert-backs-challenge-to-section-230.html
Once again, Big Brother supervision is FAILING! Jason Fyk joins The Stew Peters Show Wednesday to challenge the Communications Decency Act that was meant to protect children from cyberbullying, but turned into a loophole for cancelling Christianity!
Check out a summary of Jason's historic game changing case, which could head to the Supreme Court:
https://socialmediafreedom.org/executive-summary/
Tune into this new segment at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jlhj-death-of-censorship-congressman-gohmert-backs-challenge-to-section-230.html
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