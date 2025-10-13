© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas tunnels in Gaza will be DESTROYED after release of hostages — Israeli Defense Minister Katz (footage from yesterday, Oct 12th)
'This is the primary significance of implementing the agreed-upon principle of demilitarizing Gaza and neutralizing Hamas of its weapons'
Footage shows the Hamas tunnel network in Gaza, obtained by the IDF