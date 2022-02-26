© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOHN F. KENNEDY DIED FOR PLANNING TO DISBAND THE CIA, DRAINING THE SWAMP FOR TRUMP...
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • February 26, 2022
John F. Kennedy and his brother Bobby were killed and we're draining the swamp at that time. The Biggest swamp creature was the CIA which John planned to disband. This would have made the world a much better place. He was the precursor for The Trump Agenda of Draining The Swamp which has expanded to the DOJ and FBI Today...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.