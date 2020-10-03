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Fake PCR Test Used a Basis For Fake Covid-19 Pandemic
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6352 views • October 03, 2020
10/3/2020: Attorney Reiner Fuellmich presents comprehensive overview of how the fake PCR test was adopted as the standard for Covid-19 "diagnosis" and how Germany's Green Party persuaded the German majority government to adopt talking points of fear and panic in violation of international law of crimes against humanity. Fuellmich announces that an International network of lawyers will argue the biggest tort case in world history.
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