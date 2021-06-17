© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHP Talks: Alliance for Life’s Jakki Jeffs Weighs in on Guelph Court Case
Follow
2
Share
Report
35 views • June 17, 2021
June 17, 2021: Jakki Jeffs, Executive Director for Alliance for Life Ontario, gives a rundown of the legal battles that led to the court case between the Guelph and Area Right to Life and the City of Guelph over controversial pro-life bus ads.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.