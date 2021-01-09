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The Foundations of the Republic - Ep.1 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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18 views • January 09, 2021
First Episode of "The Smiths Of Liberty".
What are the foundations that make up American life and life in the West? In part one we look at the differences between democracy in general and the constitutional republic of the United States of America.
#Election2020 #StopTheSteal #HomeschoolCurriculum
What are the foundations that make up American life and life in the West? In part one we look at the differences between democracy in general and the constitutional republic of the United States of America.
#Election2020 #StopTheSteal #HomeschoolCurriculum
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