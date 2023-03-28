Create New Account
Revelation for Beginners - Chapter Twenty One
Jesus 24/7
Published 19 hours ago

REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER TWENTY-ONE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—WELCOME TO ANOTHER SHOW ON THIS AMAZING BOOK ABOUT THE FUTURE.  IN TODAY’S SHOW WE ARE GOING TO TALK ABOUT GOD’S PROMISE OF A NEW HEAVEN, A NEW EARTH, AND THE NEW JERUSALEM ALL DECKED OUT I GOLD, PRECIOUS STONES, PEARLS, AND SO MUCH MORE!  IF YOU ARE A BELIEVER IN CHRIST, THIS NEW HEAVEN AND EARTH WILL BE A PART OF YOUR FUTURE.

Thank you for watching and God bless you!


