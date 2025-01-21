Jonathan Greenblatt From the ADL Said Israel Must Capture TikTok So That Israel Can Win the Next War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonathan Greenblatt from the Israeli lobby in the US addressing the Israeli Knesset.
"Capturing TikTok might seem less meaningful than holding on to Mount Hermon...but this is urgent because the next war will be decided based on how Israel and its allies perform online."
