The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 311 - Babylon Hive Pt F

This message is closely tied to Video No.289 titled, “Empire Of The World” and the recent 5 video Babylon series. If you haven’t listened to those messages then i urge you to do so. You will begin to understand where we are and how DARK the world really is.

Any suggestion of Sovereign Nations, Democracy, the FREE World and uncensored INDIVIDUALISM today is just pure nonsense! This is the talk of IGNORANT MINDS.

In recent years we have heard instead terms that refer to GROUPS and NOT INDIVIDUALS. Terms like LEGION, HIVE, ZOMBIE, CLUSTER, MOB, GANG, BORG, MATRIX, SWARM, SPAWN and HERD. This is NOT accidental but clever predictive programming through cultural productions and in particular Hollywood movies.

Forms of Capitalism, Communism and Fascism for social control have been practiced during the last 500 years by the Jesuits first on unwitting Primitive Indigenous peoples and then on more sophisticated Modern peoples. Even while Capitalism was being practiced in many Western style nations, Socialism or Communism were being practiced in others. We can see this Masonic DUALITY in the 20th century. What people don’t understand is that ROME controls BOTH Capitalism and Communism. They represent the 2 Masonic pillars of Boaz and Jachin.

In these last days Satan and his Beast are MERGING BOTH SYSTEMS into what most people CAN’T SEE, a new 3RD form of social order called COMMUNITARIANISM. It has the strong GROUP-THINK SOCIAL DYNAMIC mixed with DIGITAL CAPITALISM. Most people can’t SEE that the society they are now living in is NOT Democratic and NOT Free at all. This NEW TECHNOCRATIC BEAST system crept in under the RADAR over the last 80 years while everyone was sleeping.





