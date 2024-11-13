Pete Hegseth, new US Secretary of Defense, back in 2019 - Fox News Host, not a germ phobic

Pete Hegseth, the new U.S. Secretary of Defense, back in 2019.

"I don't really wash my hands ever... ...Germs are not a real thing. I can't see them, therefore they're not real."

The future US Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration is Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

Former military man. Participated in the occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan, and served in Guantanamo. Known for defending American soldiers who committed war crimes abroad.