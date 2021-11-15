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Subject to no Control: Antifederalist Brutus No. 13 and 14
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Continuing his warnings about the power of the federal judiciary, Brutus not only opposes appellate jurisdiction as one of the “most objectionable parts” of the Constitution, but raises additional concerns that are extremely similar to what ended up in the 5th and 6th Amendments.
Path to Liberty: November 15, 2021
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Path to Liberty: November 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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