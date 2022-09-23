TRUMP WINS! Biden Handed Voter Data PROVING What We All Know

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Newsmax reports, Harvard-Harris poll results show that most registered voters think former President Donald Trump performed better than President Joe Biden on a slate of critical issues. In the first place, we have Biden's overall job approval rating. Currently, 55% of respondents disapprove of his performance, while only 41% approve.