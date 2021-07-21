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NutriMedical Report Tues20thJuly21 H2 AGENDA21TRUMPAuditsBIGTechENDNOW
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40 views • July 21, 2021
Agenda 21, Fall 21 Trump, End Big Tech Amazon ANd Big Commmerce Online Tyranny, EduCap Relaunch via First Nations Dr Dan Royal and Dr Bill Singh PhD, A to Z NutriMeds, SonicLife, Lumen IR, Pure Water, Peptides, Tech, TRUMP Fall 21 White House Return to Offices, Stock Market Crash, Water Food Shortages, Kardiovasc, Pain Away Cream, Super Folate TR, A to Z NutriMeds, Peptides, Consults FREE, AZ GA PA Audits Biden Harris END of Fake Presidency, TRUMP Aug Sept 21 Return, ENd of Martial Law, No Forced Vaccines in Fall, Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Firing Line Anwering eMails Callers Health Issues Protocols, EduCap Repuchase Bottles, Labs ADD OAT Great Plains Labs and Ig4 Test baseline for EduCap Study, TRUMP Fall 21, AUDITS AZ Now PA Soon GA Coming, END of Biden, Debt Crisis Fall 21, Food Water Shortage Fall 21, Red Yeast Rice, Collagen Peptides PRO, EduCap Relaunch NOW, TRUMP August Sept 21 Return, HHS Forced Entry Vaccine Status Violations,
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