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MEL K PHARMA INSIDER MICHAEL L ANSWERING QUESTIONS, CONNECTING DOTS & CRAZY MAD SCIENCE 6-17-2021
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41 views • June 19, 2021
Mel and Michael answer listener questions, discuss nanotech, transhumanism and much more. There is some crazy mad science digging on this episode. There is much strange truths and speculation out there. Is it fact or fiction? Study the science, do your own research keep an open mind and most importantly pray. Difficult truths must be known to retake our sovereignty. #darktolight #godwins
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through our website PayPal link.
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#PHPLive2021
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. God Wins! Power to the People!
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through our website PayPal link.
Website (Main Coms Hub)
WWW.TheMelKShow.com
Video Platform
Bitchute Melk.News/Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/
Video Platform
Rumble - The Mel K Show
https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow
Video Platform
CloutHub Chanel 212
The Mel K Show
Telegram (Still Up)
Alternate Social & News Platform (Coordinate, Share, Inform)
The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshow
Mailing Address
1040 First Avenue #367
New York, NY 10022
Mel K Superfoods
www.MelKSuperfoods.com
#PHPLive2021
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. God Wins! Power to the People!
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