MEL K PHARMA INSIDER MICHAEL L ANSWERING QUESTIONS, CONNECTING DOTS & CRAZY MAD SCIENCE 6-17-2021

Mel and Michael answer listener questions, discuss nanotech, transhumanism and much more. There is some crazy mad science digging on this episode. There is much strange truths and speculation out there. Is it fact or fiction? Study the science, do your own research keep an open mind and most importantly pray. Difficult truths must be known to retake our sovereignty. #darktolight #godwinsWe love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through our website PayPal link.Website (Main Coms Hub)WWW.TheMelKShow.comVideo PlatformBitchute Melk.News/BitchuteVideo PlatformRumble - The Mel K ShowVideo PlatformCloutHub Chanel 212The Mel K ShowTelegram (Still Up)Alternate Social & News Platform (Coordinate, Share, Inform)The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshowMailing Address1040 First Avenue #367New York, NY 10022Mel K Superfoodswww.MelKSuperfoods.com#PHPLive2021Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. God Wins! Power to the People!