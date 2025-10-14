Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 14, 2025 – We just released new technology that will change your life forever

- Announcement of the AI Model Release (0:10)

- Development and Training of the AI Model (3:08)

- Details on Downloading and Using the AI Model (6:29)

- Features and Capabilities of the AI Model (34:46)

- Potential Impact and Future Developments (35:05)

- Special Report on the Tennessee Munitions Plant Explosion (56:31)

- China's Ban on Rare Earth Mineral Exports (1:04:46)

- Preparation for Potential Conflicts and Financial Chaos (1:13:39)

- Interview with John Jay Singleton on Crypto Taxation (1:15:50)

- Unrealized Gains and Tax Implications (1:20:46)

- Challenges with AI and Legal Advice (1:23:08)

- Crypto Taxation and IRS Policing (1:25:01)

- Legal Strategies for Crypto Taxation (1:27:09)

- Structuring Financial Risk and Tax Avoidance (1:31:27)

- Family Court and Financial Risk (1:59:32)

- The Role of AI in Legal and Financial Strategies (2:07:29)

- The Future of Crypto and Financial Systems (2:07:42)

- The Importance of Legal Education and Self-Reliance (2:17:47)

- The Role of Unas in Financial Planning (2:19:38)

- Gold and Silver Price Trends (2:27:02)

- Battalion Metals and Gold Backs (2:28:46)

- Gold Backs and Legal Tender Recognition (2:30:01)

- Financial Advice and Historical Context (2:33:59)





