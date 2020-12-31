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Holographic Show In Mall(Dubai)- Who Can Stop Them To Create Any Event For Us(Solar Flares,UFO,Nuclear Bombs)-Project Blue Beam
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395 views • December 31, 2020
This is a 3 dimensional hologram to show you how real they look and are,but its all smoke and mirrors..Project blue beam and the haarp can come in the form of falling comets, ufo's,solar flares ,the second coming of Christ,but all they will be is holograms ,nuclear bombs and the haarp shaking the tectonic plates at the same time to give the effect of something colliding ,exploding and or attacking the earth.
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