The Push for mRNA Vaccines That Will Soon Take the Place of Traditional Vaccines, Giving a Few Companies, Like Pfizer and Moderna, a Continued Stranglehold on the Marketplace
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/479935

摘要：Dr. Malone reveals that the push for mRNA vaccines was planned by the western world’s regulatory authorities. They would treat this vaccine as a platform technology and push it through the initial regulatory hurdles. Once they were able to get this out in a major way into the population, they were going to grandfather those formulations. So they’re not going to have to redo development, not going to have to redo the pre-clinical package. They can just swap out this RNA for that RNA for whatever they want. Their regulatory strategy is to create a monopoly owned by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to open up a whole new category of drugs in vaccines that they’re allowing to be moved into the population very aggressively and very rapidly.

Keywords
