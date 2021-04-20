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4/20/21 Cha_vin & Fl_yd Cartel Connection, Biden, Border #TheTruthAboutCancer
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386 views • April 21, 2021
You Are Free TV
4/20/21 Chauvin guilty on 3 counts, No mention of ENR Club ties, meanwhile, Frank Speech dot com launches, Election Steal doc released...
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Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
For 25% off on Tetrogen and Munulex:
Code: YAFTV25
code works for both products!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Have a look at testimonials from Tetrogen Users:
https://tetrogenusa.com/real-world-feedback-on-tetrogen-fat-burning-products/
You can also watch this channel now on You Tube under a new channel "We Are Free TV2 "
WHEN I GET 10,000 SUBSCRIBERS ON YT,
I CAN LIVE STREAM, PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNEL THERE: "We Are Free TV2" THANKS here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCykbXASHSpuqBOv47EqFCuA
Please sign up and watch:
https://www.thetruthaboutcancer.io
https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/mike-adams/?a_bid=3eb7f8ea&;a_aid=1587332
Please sign up to Frank Speech! And watch Absolute Interference:
https://www.frankspeech.com/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=2516215b4594da92a6a48d421b25546d59a57819-1618968144-0-AViD3ST9dSMPh6WQqoHQ_NHhuRcILm0-5b2qkYzbVOwLYabQm3NWIzewvp9QuYLR4larnxEqrjfOqxnqZ_tKwmdg30swFDN7jTBy9lJmkt-Pt9GTXmL2I4BMi0fmtq9mU72KcEv2MJ0-Ee9RwQ06spzn_qMS3LxN8Cu_Sb4m8AcRfa_aJU1SDy7pgLycEahyAf9PryoqwiSKk4wJjF_1ucrq8KjfvKqlJOZXRz3pnJkH9ILiehA8Gp75NxJC2CZXGc31gc8uOOLTtGzk38ocGd7uQevpkHCTm15dcxfk7wirQSLeDa0Yo48Qd7g9wSjzaqRvjyJaDKlyXk8tK7ux9gzCPRzs4zLIG1c9q1HQ5ZNmpfjHML6zwFHhKa4KpxY41g
Floyd and Chauvin worked together at the ENR club:
https://people.com/crime/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-had-friction-working-together-as-nightclub-security-guards-coworker/
ENR connected to money laundering:
https://conservativefiringline.com/explosive-the-truth-about-george-floyd-antifa-cair-keith-ellisons-minnesota-the-intersection-between-rep-omar-her-brotherhood-mafia-donor-list-whe/
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2020/05/31/emerging-evidence-suggests-nightclub-where-floyd-and-chauvin-worked-linked-to-intelligence-money-laundering/
Please watch: Don't Let The Gene Out:
https://protectnaturenow.com/shortfilm/?eType=EmailBlastContent&;eId=ee06f50e-68d2-491f-a0d6-ccd57055f6c0
Please watch Katherine Austin Fitts:
How to handle family planning to do w Shots:
https://www.brighteon.com/ed5e3041-c438-45d1-9bc0-3d3c10e1e255
https://www.solari.com
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCykbXASHSpuqBOv47EqFCuA
WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave Continuing!
4/20/21 Chauvin guilty on 3 counts, No mention of ENR Club ties, meanwhile, Frank Speech dot com launches, Election Steal doc released...
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
For 25% off on Tetrogen and Munulex:
Code: YAFTV25
code works for both products!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
Have a look at testimonials from Tetrogen Users:
https://tetrogenusa.com/real-world-feedback-on-tetrogen-fat-burning-products/
You can also watch this channel now on You Tube under a new channel "We Are Free TV2 "
WHEN I GET 10,000 SUBSCRIBERS ON YT,
I CAN LIVE STREAM, PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNEL THERE: "We Are Free TV2" THANKS here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCykbXASHSpuqBOv47EqFCuA
Please sign up and watch:
https://www.thetruthaboutcancer.io
https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/mike-adams/?a_bid=3eb7f8ea&;a_aid=1587332
Please sign up to Frank Speech! And watch Absolute Interference:
https://www.frankspeech.com/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=2516215b4594da92a6a48d421b25546d59a57819-1618968144-0-AViD3ST9dSMPh6WQqoHQ_NHhuRcILm0-5b2qkYzbVOwLYabQm3NWIzewvp9QuYLR4larnxEqrjfOqxnqZ_tKwmdg30swFDN7jTBy9lJmkt-Pt9GTXmL2I4BMi0fmtq9mU72KcEv2MJ0-Ee9RwQ06spzn_qMS3LxN8Cu_Sb4m8AcRfa_aJU1SDy7pgLycEahyAf9PryoqwiSKk4wJjF_1ucrq8KjfvKqlJOZXRz3pnJkH9ILiehA8Gp75NxJC2CZXGc31gc8uOOLTtGzk38ocGd7uQevpkHCTm15dcxfk7wirQSLeDa0Yo48Qd7g9wSjzaqRvjyJaDKlyXk8tK7ux9gzCPRzs4zLIG1c9q1HQ5ZNmpfjHML6zwFHhKa4KpxY41g
Floyd and Chauvin worked together at the ENR club:
https://people.com/crime/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-had-friction-working-together-as-nightclub-security-guards-coworker/
ENR connected to money laundering:
https://conservativefiringline.com/explosive-the-truth-about-george-floyd-antifa-cair-keith-ellisons-minnesota-the-intersection-between-rep-omar-her-brotherhood-mafia-donor-list-whe/
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2020/05/31/emerging-evidence-suggests-nightclub-where-floyd-and-chauvin-worked-linked-to-intelligence-money-laundering/
Please watch: Don't Let The Gene Out:
https://protectnaturenow.com/shortfilm/?eType=EmailBlastContent&;eId=ee06f50e-68d2-491f-a0d6-ccd57055f6c0
Please watch Katherine Austin Fitts:
How to handle family planning to do w Shots:
https://www.brighteon.com/ed5e3041-c438-45d1-9bc0-3d3c10e1e255
https://www.solari.com
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCykbXASHSpuqBOv47EqFCuA
WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave Continuing!
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