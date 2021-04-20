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4/20/21 Cha_vin & Fl_yd Cartel Connection, Biden, Border #TheTruthAboutCancer
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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You Are Free TV
4/20/21 Chauvin guilty on 3 counts, No mention of ENR Club ties, meanwhile, Frank Speech dot com launches, Election Steal doc released...

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Please sign up to Frank Speech! And watch Absolute Interference:
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Floyd and Chauvin worked together at the ENR club:
https://people.com/crime/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-had-friction-working-together-as-nightclub-security-guards-coworker/

ENR connected to money laundering:
https://conservativefiringline.com/explosive-the-truth-about-george-floyd-antifa-cair-keith-ellisons-minnesota-the-intersection-between-rep-omar-her-brotherhood-mafia-donor-list-whe/

https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2020/05/31/emerging-evidence-suggests-nightclub-where-floyd-and-chauvin-worked-linked-to-intelligence-money-laundering/

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