Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 August 2025

The start of this video post shows the action outside Melbourne's Parliament House where a natural women's rally was being heavily protected by a huge number of Police. One wonders about the cost for that level of security. They successfully kept the Antifa/Marxist group far enough away so as not to disrupt the women and their speeches. Our group was tiny by comparison and we had to find each other which took some time. This video has some commentary at the start to help the audience. We did end up at Bourke Street Mall where one of us spoke out about the sexual indoctrination of children. We keep the flame of freedom burning.