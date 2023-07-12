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Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | CBD |Hemp| Female Entrepreneur | Engineer
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
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8 views • July 12, 2023

Today we welcome back Vickie Natale, founder and CEO of Organic Body Essentials. On this episode of Moms On A Mission, Vickie educates us about the history and the health benefits of CBD and hemp.  Vickie explains how CBD and hemp naturally and safely help our bodies and specifically how these products help fight chronic inflammation.  Vickie then highlights some specific products like OBE Extreme Terpenes Drops and Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Gel Capsules. Vickie  goes on to share some great testimonials from customers who have experienced amazing health benefits from taking these and other OBE products.   Vickie offers our audience a special Moms On A Mission discount with the offer code MISSION. 


Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:


[email protected] 

www.organicbodyessentials.com 

www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationmomsonamissonvikienatale
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