Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | CBD |Hemp| Female Entrepreneur | Engineer

Today we welcome back Vickie Natale, founder and CEO of Organic Body Essentials. On this episode of Moms On A Mission, Vickie educates us about the history and the health benefits of CBD and hemp. Vickie explains how CBD and hemp naturally and safely help our bodies and specifically how these products help fight chronic inflammation. Vickie then highlights some specific products like OBE Extreme Terpenes Drops and Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Gel Capsules. Vickie goes on to share some great testimonials from customers who have experienced amazing health benefits from taking these and other OBE products. Vickie offers our audience a special Moms On A Mission discount with the offer code MISSION.





