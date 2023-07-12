Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | CBD |Hemp| Female Entrepreneur | Engineer

Today we welcome back Vickie Natale, founder and CEO of Organic Body Essentials. On this episode of Moms On A Mission, Vickie educates us about the history and the health benefits of CBD and hemp. Vickie explains how CBD and hemp naturally and safely help our bodies and specifically how these products help fight chronic inflammation. Vickie then highlights some specific products like OBE Extreme Terpenes Drops and Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Gel Capsules. Vickie goes on to share some great testimonials from customers who have experienced amazing health benefits from taking these and other OBE products. Vickie offers our audience a special Moms On A Mission discount with the offer code MISSION.
Sponsors:
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first
order.
www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
Links:
www.organicbodyessentials.com
www.momsonamission.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.