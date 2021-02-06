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Walter Veith & Martin Smith -Get Out Of The Cities, Age of Reason, Two Witnesses- What's Up Prof 25
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117 views • February 06, 2021
In Episode 25 we continue our discussion and look at the biblical applications on the possible demise of the world population.
We discuss the admonition to get out of the cities, and we also look at the warnings in the Spirit of Prophecy about similarities between the French Revolution and current world events.
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Zechariah In Depth Study – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-591d_rGOAZXGSjYUsSAFRr
I Think Therefore He Is – Walter Veith (Clash Of Minds Series)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6QuvIIlCho&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7XydtQYPdQWn2Fl2BOk76U&index=9
Hidden Faith Of The Founding Fathers – Adullam Films
https://www.adullamfilms.com/HiddenFaith.html
They Have Made Void Thy Law Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHm33gyqbf0&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=3
They Have Made Void Thy Law Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKmtpjPA7ek&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=5
All The Way My Saviour Leads Me – Walter and Sonica Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8IrcCdssmm8PSelZ_QvAebJaY2ZgjHqU
NEWS ARTICLES AND VIDEOS:
The Guardian YouTube Channel – Beirut Explosion
https://youtu.be/5Q9-rD2hOC0
KPIX CBS SF Bay Area YouTube Channel – SF Homelessness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnLjEup2YXY
Torch Of Christ Ministries YouTube Channel – Street Preaching
https://youtu.be/BQhIukrlAkU
Guillotine At Jeff Bezo’s House
https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/protesters-set-up-guillotine-in-front-of-jeff-bezos-dc-home
TRT World Now YouTube Channel – Notre Dame
https://youtu.be/G9fqz2ykG9c
Music Fever YouTube Channel – 1000 Musicians Play Highway To Hell
https://youtu.be/n5wqr1Mih8Y
AC/DC Soundtracks – Disney’s Planes Fire And Rescue
https://youtu.be/XZoibox3aL0
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-homeless-population-in-san-francisco-is-skyrocketing-2019-05-17
https://nypost.com/2020/08/01/protestors-burn-bible-american-flag-as-tensions-rise-in-portland/
https://www.foxnews.com/world/beirut-explosion-lebanon-blast
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vatican-document-blames-coronavirus-epidemic-on-mans-sins-against-environment
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/23/puerto-rico-protest-emergency-aid-earthquake-hurricane
SOP LINKS
:
Last Day Events, p. 96.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+96.5&;suggestion=0
Manuscript Releases, vol. 21 [Nos. 1501-1598], p. 90.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=21MR+90.3&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 30.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+30.3&;suggestion=0
The Signs of the Times February 20, 1901
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ST+February+20%2C+1901&;suggestion=0
Review And Herald, December 13, 1898, par. 10
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+December+13%2C+1898&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 269.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+269.2&;suggestion=0
We discuss the admonition to get out of the cities, and we also look at the warnings in the Spirit of Prophecy about similarities between the French Revolution and current world events.
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Zechariah In Depth Study – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-591d_rGOAZXGSjYUsSAFRr
I Think Therefore He Is – Walter Veith (Clash Of Minds Series)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6QuvIIlCho&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7XydtQYPdQWn2Fl2BOk76U&index=9
Hidden Faith Of The Founding Fathers – Adullam Films
https://www.adullamfilms.com/HiddenFaith.html
They Have Made Void Thy Law Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHm33gyqbf0&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=3
They Have Made Void Thy Law Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKmtpjPA7ek&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=5
All The Way My Saviour Leads Me – Walter and Sonica Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8IrcCdssmm8PSelZ_QvAebJaY2ZgjHqU
NEWS ARTICLES AND VIDEOS:
The Guardian YouTube Channel – Beirut Explosion
https://youtu.be/5Q9-rD2hOC0
KPIX CBS SF Bay Area YouTube Channel – SF Homelessness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnLjEup2YXY
Torch Of Christ Ministries YouTube Channel – Street Preaching
https://youtu.be/BQhIukrlAkU
Guillotine At Jeff Bezo’s House
https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/protesters-set-up-guillotine-in-front-of-jeff-bezos-dc-home
TRT World Now YouTube Channel – Notre Dame
https://youtu.be/G9fqz2ykG9c
Music Fever YouTube Channel – 1000 Musicians Play Highway To Hell
https://youtu.be/n5wqr1Mih8Y
AC/DC Soundtracks – Disney’s Planes Fire And Rescue
https://youtu.be/XZoibox3aL0
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-homeless-population-in-san-francisco-is-skyrocketing-2019-05-17
https://nypost.com/2020/08/01/protestors-burn-bible-american-flag-as-tensions-rise-in-portland/
https://www.foxnews.com/world/beirut-explosion-lebanon-blast
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vatican-document-blames-coronavirus-epidemic-on-mans-sins-against-environment
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/23/puerto-rico-protest-emergency-aid-earthquake-hurricane
SOP LINKS
:
Last Day Events, p. 96.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+96.5&;suggestion=0
Manuscript Releases, vol. 21 [Nos. 1501-1598], p. 90.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=21MR+90.3&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 30.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+30.3&;suggestion=0
The Signs of the Times February 20, 1901
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ST+February+20%2C+1901&;suggestion=0
Review And Herald, December 13, 1898, par. 10
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+December+13%2C+1898&;suggestion=0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 269.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+269.2&;suggestion=0
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