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Walter Veith & Martin Smith -Get Out Of The Cities, Age of Reason, Two Witnesses- What's Up Prof 25
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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117 views • February 06, 2021
In Episode 25 we continue our discussion and look at the biblical applications on the possible demise of the world population.
We discuss the admonition to get out of the cities, and we also look at the warnings in the Spirit of Prophecy about similarities between the French Revolution and current world events.

Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Zechariah In Depth Study – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-591d_rGOAZXGSjYUsSAFRr

I Think Therefore He Is – Walter Veith (Clash Of Minds Series)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6QuvIIlCho&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7XydtQYPdQWn2Fl2BOk76U&index=9

Hidden Faith Of The Founding Fathers – Adullam Films
https://www.adullamfilms.com/HiddenFaith.html

They Have Made Void Thy Law Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHm33gyqbf0&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=3

They Have Made Void Thy Law Part 1 – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKmtpjPA7ek&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=5

All The Way My Saviour Leads Me – Walter and Sonica Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8IrcCdssmm8PSelZ_QvAebJaY2ZgjHqU

NEWS ARTICLES AND VIDEOS:

The Guardian YouTube Channel – Beirut Explosion
https://youtu.be/5Q9-rD2hOC0

KPIX CBS SF Bay Area YouTube Channel – SF Homelessness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnLjEup2YXY

Torch Of Christ Ministries YouTube Channel – Street Preaching
https://youtu.be/BQhIukrlAkU

Guillotine At Jeff Bezo’s House
https://www.foxbusiness.com/business-leaders/protesters-set-up-guillotine-in-front-of-jeff-bezos-dc-home

TRT World Now YouTube Channel – Notre Dame
https://youtu.be/G9fqz2ykG9c

Music Fever YouTube Channel – 1000 Musicians Play Highway To Hell
https://youtu.be/n5wqr1Mih8Y

AC/DC Soundtracks – Disney’s Planes Fire And Rescue
https://youtu.be/XZoibox3aL0

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-homeless-population-in-san-francisco-is-skyrocketing-2019-05-17

https://nypost.com/2020/08/01/protestors-burn-bible-american-flag-as-tensions-rise-in-portland/

https://www.foxnews.com/world/beirut-explosion-lebanon-blast

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vatican-document-blames-coronavirus-epidemic-on-mans-sins-against-environment

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/23/puerto-rico-protest-emergency-aid-earthquake-hurricane

SOP LINKS
:

Last Day Events, p. 96.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+96.5&;suggestion=0

Manuscript Releases, vol. 21 [Nos. 1501-1598], p. 90.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=21MR+90.3&;suggestion=0

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 30.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+30.3&;suggestion=0

The Signs of the Times February 20, 1901
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ST+February+20%2C+1901&;suggestion=0

Review And Herald, December 13, 1898, par. 10
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+December+13%2C+1898&;suggestion=0

The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 269.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=GC88+269.2&;suggestion=0
Keywords
two witnesses25walter veithage of reasonwhats up profget out of the cities
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