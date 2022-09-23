SPECIAL REPORT: MAGNOLIA INTERMEZZO: RUSSIA, THREEFOLD SOCIAL ORDER, PRESENT AGE - THOMAS MEYER, P1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Solari Report
By Catherine Austin Fitts
“…Thomas traces the parallels between the lead-up to World War I and events contributing to the present Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also revisits Rudolf Steiner’s idea of a Threefold Social Order encompassing three central domains of human social activity: the economic, legal, and cultural. Steiner’s vision was of a society structured so that each of these domains could enjoy independence and autonomy from the other…”
Click to the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/coming-thursday-special-solari-report-magnolia-intermezzo-russia-the-threefold-social-order-and-the-present-age-with-thomas-meyer/
Subscribe on Solari:
https://shop.solari.com
Join & share
telegram: https://t.me/solarireport
GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Rumble: solarireport