Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SPECIAL REPORT: MAGNOLIA INTERMEZZO: RUSSIA, THREEFOLD SOCIAL ORDER, PRESENT AGE - THOMAS MEYER, P1
73 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Solari Report

 

By Catherine Austin Fitts
“…Thomas traces the parallels between the lead-up to World War I and events contributing to the present Russia-Ukraine conflict. He also revisits Rudolf Steiner’s idea of a Threefold Social Order encompassing three central domains of human social activity: the economic, legal, and cultural. Steiner’s vision was of a society structured so that each of these domains could enjoy independence and autonomy from the other…”

Click to the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/coming-thursday-special-solari-report-magnolia-intermezzo-russia-the-threefold-social-order-and-the-present-age-with-thomas-meyer/

Subscribe on Solari:
 https://shop.solari.com

Join & share
 telegram: https://t.me/solarireport
 GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Rumble: solarireport

Keywords
weaponsrussiaenergywarputinukrainecrisisspecial reportgermanynatous foreign policyww1catherine austin fittssanctionsolari reportsolarireportmagnolia intermezzothreefold social orderpresent agethomas meyerp13 fold

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket