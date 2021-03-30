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Where in America is Cannabis Still Entirely Illegal?
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220 views • March 30, 2021
The fiercely anti-marijuana South Dakota Republican governor attempted to delay the state’s MMJ program, now is trying to add restrictions to the voter-approved law.
New Mexico's governor, however, is calling for a special legislative session to try and legalize cannabis.
So where in America is cannabis still entirely illegal?
Fewer than 7M Americans live in places without some degree of cannabis legalization. On the other hand, there are more than 120M with access to regulated adult-use cannabis.
While cannabis use has been federally illegal for over 50 years, 328M Americans have adopted at least one of form of legalization (36 states including DC, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam). In total, nine out of 10 Americans live in a place where cannabis is legal to some degree.
Show Notes:
The three degrees of marijuana legalization in the United States
https://mjbizdaily.com/the-three-degrees-of-marijuana-legalization-in-the-united-states
Where in America is marijuana still entirely illegal?
https://mjbizdaily.com/where-in-america-is-marijuana-still-entirely-illegal
NM gov calls for special session to focus on adult-use marijuana measure
&
South Dakota governor wants to restrain medical cannabis law
https://mjbizdaily.com/daily-news/#south-dakota-governor-wants-to-restrain-medical-cannabis-law
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 684 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
New Mexico's governor, however, is calling for a special legislative session to try and legalize cannabis.
So where in America is cannabis still entirely illegal?
Fewer than 7M Americans live in places without some degree of cannabis legalization. On the other hand, there are more than 120M with access to regulated adult-use cannabis.
While cannabis use has been federally illegal for over 50 years, 328M Americans have adopted at least one of form of legalization (36 states including DC, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam). In total, nine out of 10 Americans live in a place where cannabis is legal to some degree.
Show Notes:
The three degrees of marijuana legalization in the United States
https://mjbizdaily.com/the-three-degrees-of-marijuana-legalization-in-the-united-states
Where in America is marijuana still entirely illegal?
https://mjbizdaily.com/where-in-america-is-marijuana-still-entirely-illegal
NM gov calls for special session to focus on adult-use marijuana measure
&
South Dakota governor wants to restrain medical cannabis law
https://mjbizdaily.com/daily-news/#south-dakota-governor-wants-to-restrain-medical-cannabis-law
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 684 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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