CONFIRMED: EVERY PERSON IN THE HOSPITAL WITH COVID19 IS VACCINATED - NEWSOM : BELL'S PALSY

Source: Wil Paranormal. I wonder what else the vaccine may have done to him? I can't imagine he was dumb enough to actually believe his own bullshit and take this. More videos you may want to see:Space station mayhem, dropping things that don't float, harness problems and close that damn door!The unvaxed Proctor and Gamble Employees have a message for you concerning the products you use.BOOSTER 10 TIMES AS POTENT - PELOSI INTO THE SAUCE AGAIN - CHANTS OF BRANDON AT WHITE HOUSE DINNERDoctors told NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers it is not possible to get or give covid if vaxxed (Liars)"It felt like we were at a concert in hell". Were people controlled through the vax and 5G?This lady's period has gone one for 94 days. Bleeding for over 3 months after Moderna vaxx.So far 13 pilots that we know of have died in flight. How long until a plane goes down?Controversial Documentaries That Were Banned - How Dare They Tell The TruthForced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimates Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per yearThe Alien Invasion HoaxMore on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.Former Employee/Whistleblower Says FEMA Will Kill You Humanely. And There Are Two Different Ways!There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.Black Eyed Children born to vaccinated Parents, Human and Animal Hybrids and GMO Babies