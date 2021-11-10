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CONFIRMED: EVERY PERSON IN THE HOSPITAL WITH COVID19 IS VACCINATED - NEWSOM : BELL'S PALSY
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71 views • November 10, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. I wonder what else the vaccine may have done to him? I can't imagine he was dumb enough to actually believe his own bullshit and take this. More videos you may want to see:
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Space station mayhem, dropping things that don't float, harness problems and close that damn door!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PynwBa2HQSl8/
The unvaxed Proctor and Gamble Employees have a message for you concerning the products you use.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K1wgsI1qiODL/
BOOSTER 10 TIMES AS POTENT - PELOSI INTO THE SAUCE AGAIN - CHANTS OF BRANDON AT WHITE HOUSE DINNER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OReFIsEoovTU/
Doctors told NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers it is not possible to get or give covid if vaxxed (Liars)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pCrptPCJbQ4y/
"It felt like we were at a concert in hell". Were people controlled through the vax and 5G?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tDU0GBQTpiU0/
This lady's period has gone one for 94 days. Bleeding for over 3 months after Moderna vaxx.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fdMVPkkJvI0Y/
So far 13 pilots that we know of have died in flight. How long until a plane goes down?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ojbyi5RbBghD/
Controversial Documentaries That Were Banned - How Dare They Tell The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2gVurr3GL0RV/
Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimates Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per year
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uF2aNv2lVASB/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/W8JBlrEuP7Da/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/a03D2GASWoQ3/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Black Eyed Children born to vaccinated Parents, Human and Animal Hybrids and GMO Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U07w1pM5zduw/
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