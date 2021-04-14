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Former Pfizer Scientist Petitions To Suspend COVID Vaccines Due To Alarming Side Effects
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212 views • April 14, 2021
▶Censored COVID Treatments: https://firstchoiceman.com/Heal/
▶Source: https://firstchoiceman.com/2021/03/15/covid-vaccine-side-effects-former-pfizer-head-petitions-vaccines/
▶Image Credit: Navy Seaman Milan Torres, a hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
▶Source: https://firstchoiceman.com/2021/03/15/covid-vaccine-side-effects-former-pfizer-head-petitions-vaccines/
▶Image Credit: Navy Seaman Milan Torres, a hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
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