Iranian Regime Is Collapsing

Iran War Update: Collapse, Chaos & What Comes Next

* 8 weeks into Operation Epic Fury, the regime is seriously fractured.

* Power is divided, internal factions are competing, and the pressure from economic and military constraints is beginning to take its toll.

* With sanctions, blockades and internal instability mounting, the question is no longer if Iran is weakening — but how long it can hold together before an inevitable collapse.

* As the situation develops, decisions made now could determine whether this conflict ends decisively or drags on.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (29 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v796apw-the-iran-war-update-collapse-chaos-and-what-comes-next-victor-davis-hanson.html

https://youtu.be/A6XMWCMvzLs