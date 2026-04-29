Iranian Regime Is Collapsing

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Iran War Update: Collapse, Chaos & What Comes Next
* 8 weeks into Operation Epic Fury, the regime is seriously fractured.
* Power is divided, internal factions are competing, and the pressure from economic and military constraints is beginning to take its toll.
* With sanctions, blockades and internal instability mounting, the question is no longer if Iran is weakening — but how long it can hold together before an inevitable collapse.
* As the situation develops, decisions made now could determine whether this conflict ends decisively or drags on.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (29 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v796apw-the-iran-war-update-collapse-chaos-and-what-comes-next-victor-davis-hanson.html