SN1505: Perception Management, Disease Detectors & Dogs of War ⚠️

In what can only be described as one of our longest episodes ever and the results of overpreparation, lock-in and get ready for a knowledge bomb. We’re seeing so much change on the political battlefield that it’s making our heads spin, and that’s the whole point of accelerationism. The New World Order only has a few more years to be in alignment with the goals of Agenda 2030 even with Donald Trump in office.





As you’ll hear me mention throughout this episode, Donald Trump and Elon Musk being the accelerationism they are are meant to be Change Engines to radically reshape and alter how we perceive and interact with these interlocking issues. While these powerful personalities dominate the airwaves and seemingly the political discourse, realize that the agenda remains the same, it’s only the players that have changed. Now that the truth regarding COVID and more has surfaced, the CDC may be abolished, taking the receipts and evidence with it.





We’re seeing a massive political realignment take place and a governmental restructuring as well. They’re “trimming the fat” of this bloated bureaucracy and the effects of such moves haven’t been felt yet. The question of whether it’s good or bad hasn’t been decided yet, but surely we’re in for a show in the near future. America First and MAGA, while sweet to hear, are bitter to the taste for others.





