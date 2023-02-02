Create New Account
The Great Reset--The Movie- Connect the Dots from Covid To Financial-Social Control Grid
After 3 years of watching covid, and the Gene Altering Therapy called mRNA "vaccines"

alter out society and economy in extreme ways,  this documentary gathers together many insiders of the W.H.O, the United Nations, and other Non-Gov't Orgs. )NGS's) to explain hos using the "Health Care" system as a weapon to take-over and thoroughly control not only our bodies, but our way of life in a NON-Reversible way.  All planned out thoroughly in ALL aspects of Gov't, Corporations, Television, Magazines, Newspapers, the Judicial, and the Military.  And of course Academia, and the "Health Care" system.

