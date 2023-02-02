The Great Reset--The Movie- Connect the Dots from Covid To Financial-Social Control Grid

After 3 years of watching covid, and the Gene Altering Therapy called mRNA "vaccines"
alter out society and economy in extreme ways, this documentary gathers together many insiders of the W.H.O, the United Nations, and other Non-Gov't Orgs. )NGS's) to explain hos using the "Health Care" system as a weapon to take-over and thoroughly control not only our bodies, but our way of life in a NON-Reversible way. All planned out thoroughly in ALL aspects of Gov't, Corporations, Television, Magazines, Newspapers, the Judicial, and the Military. And of course Academia, and the "Health Care" system.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.