© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millionen von Italienern leben jetzt unter dem Existenzminimum und müssen für Brot anstehen.
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • March 13, 2022
Millionen von Italienern leben jetzt unter dem Existenzminimum und müssen für Brot anstehen. Ein Großteil von Ihnen darf wegen Impfzwang auch nicht mehr arbeiten. Die neue solidarische Normalität von Schwab! Großartig, einfach großartig! Bald auch in der BRD der Volltrottel und solidarischen Schlafschafe!
❗️TEILEN❗️
FOLGEN 👉🏽 T.ME/WEGGESPRITZT
TELEGRAM ZENSURFREI https://webk.telegram.org/
WEGGESPRITZT.TO 💉☠️
❗️TEILEN❗️
FOLGEN 👉🏽 T.ME/WEGGESPRITZT
TELEGRAM ZENSURFREI https://webk.telegram.org/
WEGGESPRITZT.TO 💉☠️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.