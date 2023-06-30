https://gettr.com/post/p2kvk0efa09

6/29/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: Participating in programs like The Wayne Dupree Podcast allows the NFSC members to directly engage in dialogue with the American people, bypassing the institutions that are looking the other way, such as big tech companies, mainstream media, the FBI, and the DOJ. We believe that once the American people understand the dangers of the CCP, they will hold their representatives in the Senate and House accountable.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：参加韦恩·杜普里播客这样的节目能让我们新中国联邦人直接跟美国人民对话，从而绕开大科技公司、主流媒体、联邦调查局和司法部等毫无作为的机构。我们相信，一旦美国人民了解了中共的危害，他们一定会向参、众两院的议员们问责

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



