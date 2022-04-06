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4/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: After going through so much hardship, my two songs finally got launched and immediately topped the iTunes charts in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan. A certain organization of the United Nations contacted the New Federal State of China to establish the human rights foundations for Ukraine and Communist China