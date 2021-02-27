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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 9
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
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8143 views • February 27, 2021
Part 9: Further exposure of Bill Gates, his obsession with genetically modifying everything he can lay his hands on, and his secret ties to the US Army. Also exposing the corruption of Tedros Adhanam Ghebreyesus, current director general of the WHO.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2Mate, Savfk, Keys of Moon
This is part 9 of 17 parts in total.
Part 10 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
whoagenda 21eugenicsbill gatesindiaus armyphilanthropyjanet-ossebaardbill melinda gates foundationfall-cabalfall-of-the-cabalcyntha koetertedros adhanam ghebreyesus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy