A combined strike by the Iskander-M anti-aircraft missile system and the Geran drone has hit the preparation and launch sites of long-range UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Zhadovo settlement in the Chernihiv region!

From there, the enemy was launching attack drones on Russian territory, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 11, 2026

▪️156 UAVs of the enemy were destroyed over our regions from 8.00 to 23.00. In addition, during the night in the Volgograd region, an apartment in a residential building in Volzhsky was damaged and a UAV fell on a kindergarten, there was a fire at a factory in the south of Volgograd. In the Zaporozhye region, in Vasilyevka - a UAV strike on a multi-story building. From the Rostov region, reports of damage to infrastructure and private property were received.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on targets in the city of Zaporozhye, reports of a fire. Previous strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are being attempted to be neutralized by the supply of 500 generators from the EU. Tactical UAVs "Molniya" are increasing their range: at night, this strike drone of the Russian Armed Forces was spotted near Nikolaev.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, an FPV drone hit a car near the village of Podivotye in the Sevsky district, a civilian was injured.

▪️ In the Sumy region, the GRU "North" is conducting heavy offensive battles in the Sumy, Krasnopolsky and Glukhovsky districts. In the Chernigov region, a strike by the Iskander-M OTRK (https://t.me/warriorofnorth/15360) and the "Geran" UAV hit the preparation and launch sites of long-range UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Zhadovo.

▪️ In the Kursk region, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a car in Yankovo, Rylysk District, injuring two people, including a 16-year-old teenager in a serious condition. In the village of Krasnaya Polyana, the enemy also struck a car, injuring a woman. According to preliminary information, a 57-year-old woman was injured: In the village of Zorino in the Kursk region, a house was on fire. An energy facility in the Rylysk district was attacked.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a woman was injured in Novaya Tavolzhanka from an FPV drone attack on a car. In Grayvoron, two people were injured. Civilians were also injured in Malomikhailovka, the village of Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye, and Volchya Alexandrovka. In the village of Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye of the Shebekino district, an FPV drone attacked a GAZelle, killing the driver.

▪️ In the Kharkov region, the GR "North" is engaged in battles near Staritsa, Siminovka, in the area of Volchansk Farms, and on the Khatny section of the front.

▪️ Battles for the Krasnaya Liman and adjacent areas are ongoing. The enemy is putting up fierce resistance.

▪️ To the north of Krasnoarmeyssk (Pokrovsk), high-intensity battles are taking place in the area of Dobropilsky salient.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GR "East" reported the liberation of the village of Zaliznytsye (Zheleznodorozhnoe), which could push back the combat zone from Gulyaypole, where the enemy was constantly counterattacking. Over the course of the day, Far Eastern soldiers repelled 7 UAF counterattacks, including columns of armored vehicles. A tank, 3 armored personnel carriers, and more than 2 platoons of enemy troops were destroyed.

▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, the enemy attacked a funeral procession in the village of Skelki in the Vasilyevsky district. Six people were injured, one died. Attacks on energy facilities continue.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a UAV attack injured girls aged 9 and 10 in Velika Lepetikha.

