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EXPOSED! FDA, CDC & WHO is hiding this from you? | Dr Paul Marik FLCCC - Vijaya Viswanathan
The English Conspiracy Channel
The English Conspiracy Channel
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570 views • September 07, 2021
[PLEASE USE THE LINKS PROVIDED TO WATCH THE ORIGINAL UPLOADERS VIDEO]
I suspect this will not be available on Youtube for much longer.
Original:- https://youtu.be/Bkcp04z8pE4 [WATCH HERE]

Original Uploaders social links and description;

https://covid19criticalcare.com/about/the-flccc-physicians/

Rumble link: https://rumble.com/vm5fum-exposed-fda-cdc-and-who-is-hiding-this-from-you-dr-paul-marik-flccc-vijaya-.html
Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@InfinityFoundation:b/whatiswhohiding:c

Dr. Paul E. Marik, founding member of FLCCC, in conversation with Vijaya Viswanathan, discusses the role of compromised medical & governmental institutions in manipulating medical data to make quick money. He exposes Big Pharma and its lobbies who invest millions to suppress data that can hinder their profits. While the big pharma makes millions out of the pandemic the poor continue to suffer. While the virus rages, people find themselves not only lacking in options but also a voice. Dr. Marik discusses in detail the inner mechanizations of the so-called people's representatives, who have put people's health on the line for short-term profits.

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Keywords
censorshipbigpharmafdacdcpaulmoneyexposedmanipulationwhomedicalpandemicdrdoctorvirusdatasufferfollowhidingplandemicflccc
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