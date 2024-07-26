FAMOUS DR LEE MERRITT, AND FROM HIROSHIMA TO HOPE PEACE CEREMONY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Friday, July 26th, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I interview Dr. Lee Merritt, a famous medical doctor, and people from the From Hope to Hiroshima on Peace for the world. Every year, they have a beautiful peace ceremony in Seattle – see: www.fromhiroshimatohope.org I hope you can all listen to this OTW Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com