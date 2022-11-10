【 G -Times NEWS】Trudeau Government Tightens Digital Currency Regulation

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https://gnews.org/articles/515895
Summary：According to a recent Coindesk report, the 2022 fall fiscal report released by the Liberal government focused on the relevant financial neighborhoods such as 'encrypted assets, digital stablecoins and central bank digital currencies'