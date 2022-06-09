BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Vox Report: Pfizer Pays NYPD To "Bluewash" It's Vaxx Crimes (2022.06.09)
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1621 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
216 views • June 09, 2022

The Vox Report: Pfizer Pays NYPD To "Bluewash" It's Vaxx Crimes

First published June 09, 2022 by Havy Vox (Bitchute Channel)


As conclusive proof surfaces of heinous criminal activities of Pfizer and its CEO Albert Bourla,

Pfizer makes payoff to NYPD group to have its top brass “Honor” Pfizer and its sketchy CEO.


There is enough public information readily available for any thinking person to see clearly the crimes of Pfizer, yet somehow the political class, the intelligence agencies and law enforcement is taking the payoffs to heap praise and adoration to the world's biggest criminal Albert Bourla. 

I urge all employees of the NYPD to NOT engage in any celebratory function with Pfizer or Mr. Bourla as these ongoing efforts by Pfizer to put on similar theatrical performances such as the “Gala” tonight are merely desperate attempts to distract attention away from what has already appeared in the public record pointing to clear and undeniable crimes against humanity perpetrated by Pfizer Inc and Mr. Bourla in particular.

There is no amount of money or fancy Gala events that can cover up what amounts to the most dire crimes against humanity in the history of humanity and any person posing with or celebrating Mr. Bourla or Pfizer will very definitely, without question, be asked to account for their negligence (at best) for not doing due diligence, fulfilling their role as protectors of the people, and at worse outright fraud for not investigating what already forms a prima facie case against Pfizer and Mr. Bourla.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
the vox reportpfizer pays nypdcovid 19 vaccination crimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy