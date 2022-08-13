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Comparison between God and the pope
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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65 views • August 13, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 6, 2022.

This video looks at the stark differences between God and the man of sin in Rome, the pope, who has said outrageous, blasphemous things against God. The purpose of the video is to draw Catholics OUT OF their Babylonian Roman Catholic church and to turn them to Christ, the Christ of the Bible.

EWTN, which is a Catholic organization, published the Babylonian Catholic church’s version of the ten commandments, which do not even align with the holy ten commandments of God in Exodus 20:3-17: https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/ten-commandments-10336.

This points to Daniel 7:25 which says, And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.

He, being the pope in Daniel 7:25, changed the times (Sabbath to SUNday) and laws of God.

Dear Catholics, get out of Babylon, out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. This church and its pope are leading you straight to the gates of hell.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuavaticanpopesonelohimimmanuelgodheadcomparison
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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