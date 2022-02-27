© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TAKE THEM DOWN BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY! Either 5G Cell Towers or Humans Have To Go!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
144 views • February 27, 2022
Phase Two Extermination Plan: While we were locked down in our houses over a Fake Virus cable companies were busy installing fiber optic cables for 5G and 4G+ Death Towers. The ALIEN Non-Human masters of Government have determined the old human must die and the new Human 2.0 will inhabit the earth desert. Thank Mr. Donald Warp Speed Trump.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.