Excess Deaths Worldwide

In his latest video, Dr. John Campbell @Johnincarlisle talks about the excess deaths in countries that have been heavily vaccinated.
Deaths February 2923
Australia 9%, Denmark 30% England 20% France 25% Germany 43% Hungary 11% Ireland 20% Netherlands 37% Norway 28% New Zealand 17% Poland 21% Scotland 13% South Korea 18% Switzerland 12% Taiwan 25% United States 12%
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.