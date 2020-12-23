EP 2253-6PM THE "PENCE CARD" - VP CANNOT ACCEPT ELECTORAL VOTES FROM FRAUDULENT CERTIFIED STATES

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TUESDAY - DECEMBER 22, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2126274725
Citing the United States Constitution and U.S. Code, Constitutional Lawyer Ivan Raiklin says it is Vice President Mike Pence’s duty to instruct states to expeditiously send their Electoral College Certificates immediately if they have not been received. https://bit.ly/2JdPpSR
Special Guest: Melissa Carone was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at the TCF Center. Ms. Carone was at the TCF Center from 6:15 a.m. on November 3, 2020 to 4:00 a.m. on November 4, 2020. Ms. Carone states that she “witnessed nothing but fraudulent actions take place”
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