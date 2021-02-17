INFLATION RED ALERT: THE RUN ON HARD ASSETS HAS BEGUN

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Max Porterfield, the CEO of Callinex Mines, Inc. joins me to discuss the global run on tangible hard assets, the destruction of fiat currency and the reason why his company's stock is up nearly 10X since the last time we spoke.
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This video was conducted courtesy of Callinex Mines, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://www.goldstandardir.com/callinex-disclaimer-14/
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CSE: CNX | OTCQB: CLLXF
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