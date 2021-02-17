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INFLATION RED ALERT: THE RUN ON HARD ASSETS HAS BEGUN
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1720 views • February 17, 2021
SGT Report


Max Porterfield, the CEO of Callinex Mines, Inc. joins me to discuss the global run on tangible hard assets, the destruction of fiat currency and the reason why his company's stock is up nearly 10X since the last time we spoke.

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"Fallen" - ARTLIST
"Breathe" - ARTLIST
SGT Report, License Number - 482851
CO.AG 'In the Air'
CO.AG 'Slow Ambient'

This video was conducted courtesy of Callinex Mines, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://www.goldstandardir.com/callinex-disclaimer-14/
Lear more at:
https://callinex.ca/
CSE: CNX | OTCQB: CLLXF

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

The content in my videos and on this channel is provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and always conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions
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